Japan's tenth Mogami-class stealth frigate commissioned into service

The Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) commissioned its tenth Mogami-class stealth frigate during a ceremony at Kure Naval Base on Monday, June 29.
Like her sisters, JS Nagara measures 130 by 16 metres and displaces approximately 5,500 tonnes at full load. Power is provided by a Rolls-Royce gas turbine and two MAN diesel engines in a combined diesel and gas arrangement that can deliver speeds in excess of 30 knots.
The ship's armament includes a 127mm naval gun, anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, machine guns on remote weapon stations, and mines.
The Mogami-class frigates were developed in response to the JMSDF's need for multi-role surface combatants to replace the Asagiri-class destroyers and Abukuma-class destroyer escorts that were originally designed in the 1980s. The newer frigates also needed to possess nearly similar capabilities as the Akizuki-class destroyers but with smaller crew complements and fewer missile launchers.
The new frigates will be used on patrol and surveillance missions. Their area of operations will also include the East China Sea, particularly the waters surrounding the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands.
Nagara was built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.