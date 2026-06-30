Japan's tenth Mogami-class stealth frigate commissioned into service

The Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) commissioned its tenth Mogami-class stealth frigate during a ceremony at Kure Naval Base on Monday, June 29.

Like her sisters, JS Nagara measures 130 by 16 metres and displaces approximately 5,500 tonnes at full load. Power is provided by a Rolls-Royce gas turbine and two MAN diesel engines in a combined diesel and gas arrangement that can deliver speeds in excess of 30 knots.

The ship's armament includes a 127mm naval gun, anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, machine guns on remote weapon stations, and mines.