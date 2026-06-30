French Navy takes delivery of fourth Suffren-class nuclear-powered submarine

The submarine also features a centralised and automated control system that will enhance underwater manoeuvrability. She will also be capable of discreetly deploying and recovering small teams of special operations troops for clandestine missions.

De Grasse's two sisters Rubis and Casabianca are scheduled for delivery to the French Navy up until 2031. They will replace the service's last three Rubis-class nuclear-powered boats, which have been in operation since the late 1980s.

The Naval Group expects that each Suffren-class boat will have a service life of over 30 years.