French Navy takes delivery of fourth Suffren-class nuclear-powered submarine

The French Navy has taken delivery of De Grasse, the fourth Suffren-class nuclear-powered submarine.
Built by the Naval Group, the submarine honours François Joseph Paul de Grasse, a French naval officer best known for his participation in the American Revolutionary War.
Measuring nearly 100 metres long and capable of a maximum submerged speed of over 25 knots, De Grasse will be used for anti-surface warfare, strike warfare, and special operations support missions. Armament will include torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, land attack cruise missiles, and mines.
The submarine also features a centralised and automated control system that will enhance underwater manoeuvrability. She will also be capable of discreetly deploying and recovering small teams of special operations troops for clandestine missions.
De Grasse's two sisters Rubis and Casabianca are scheduled for delivery to the French Navy up until 2031. They will replace the service's last three Rubis-class nuclear-powered boats, which have been in operation since the late 1980s.
The Naval Group expects that each Suffren-class boat will have a service life of over 30 years.