Keel laid for Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency patrol vessel

Turkey's Desan Shipyard has laid the keel of a new patrol vessel slated for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

The vessel will be the second unit in a class designated a "multi-purpose mission ships" (MPMS). It will be classed by Türk Loydu and will measure 99 metres long upon completion.

The MPMS will also have facilities for storage and deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles capable of vertical takeoffs and landings as well unmanned surface vehicles and up to four interceptor boats. Accommodation will be available for 70 crewmembers and up to 30 additional personnel.