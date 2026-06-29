Keel laid for Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency patrol vessel

Turkey's Desan Shipyard has laid the keel of a new patrol vessel slated for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).
The vessel will be the second unit in a class designated a "multi-purpose mission ships" (MPMS). It will be classed by Türk Loydu and will measure 99 metres long upon completion.
The MPMS will also have facilities for storage and deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles capable of vertical takeoffs and landings as well unmanned surface vehicles and up to four interceptor boats. Accommodation will be available for 70 crewmembers and up to 30 additional personnel.
The vessel's other facilities will include a medical bay and a detention centre.
Construction of the MMEA's first MPMS is already underway at Desan's facilities. The vessel is scheduled for delivery to Malaysia in 2027.
The MPMS' main area of operations will encompass the South China Sea, where they will perform a range of missions including maritime border patrols, law enforcement, and fisheries enforcement.