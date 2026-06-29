Poland locks in multi-billion-dollar submarine deal with Sweden's Saab

Sweden's Saab said on Monday it had signed a SEK47 billion ($4.83 billion) contract with Poland for three A26-type submarines.

Saab said in a statement the contract also includes a weapon package and a training and support package with final deliveries scheduled for 2038.

Poland announced last year that it had chosen Saab to supply it with three submarines, in a multi-billion-dollar deal that forms a key element of Warsaw's efforts to bolster its defences in the Baltic Sea.