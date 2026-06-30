UK Royal Navy to acquire warship replacements for Type 45 destroyers

At least six new warships will be built for the UK Royal Navy under a so-called defence investment plan (DIP).
The air defence-capable "common combat vessel" (CCV) will replace the Royal Navy's current fleet of six Type 45 destroyers with deliveries expected to commence in the early 2030s.
Unlike their predecessors, the CCVs will act as control hubs for uncrewed systems. The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) said this would extend the Royal Navy’s reach, resilience and firepower without a proportional increase in crew or cost.
The MOD said these new ships will replace earlier plans for a Type 83 destroyer.
"Rather than concentrating capability in a small number of large, expensive ships, the Royal Navy’s shift to a hybrid navy will mix crewed and uncrewed capabilities and be more suited to the pace and nature of modern warfare," the MOD said in a statement on Monday, June 29.
"The funding announced in the DIP allows the National Armaments Director Group to commence the design work that will underpin the fundamental shift in how to deliver air defence at and from the sea."
When in service, these CCVs will work alongside eight Type 26 and five Type 31 crewed frigates, as well as Type 91 uncrewed missile platforms, Type 92 uncrewed underwater sensing platforms, Type 93 extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicles, and Type 94 uncrewed sensor platforms.