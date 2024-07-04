Security Vessel News Roundup | July 4 – Belgian and Polish minehunters, Canada's newest destroyers and more

French shipbuilder Kership has launched the third vessel to be built under the joint Belgian-Dutch rMCM mine countermeasures (MCM) program. The future Tournai will be operated by the Belgian Navy alongside lead ship Oostende, which was launched in March 2023. The future HNLMS Vlissingen, the second vessel, will be delivered to the Royal Netherlands Navy upon completion.

Oostende and Tournai are scheduled for delivery to the Belgian Navy in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Deliveries of the other ships will then be staggered until mid-2030, at a rate of two a year.