Polish Navy's fourth Kormoran II-class minehunter hits the water

Poland's Remontowa Shipbuilding has launched the fourth Project 258 or Kormoran II-class mine countermeasures vessel (MCMV) ordered by the Polish Navy. The future ORP Jaskółka ("Swallow") will be operated primarily in Poland's exclusive economic zone, though it may also be deployed in support of naval task forces in the Baltic and North Seas.
Upon completion, the vessel will have a non-magnetic steel hull, a length of 58.5 metres, a beam of 10.3 metres, a draught of 2.7 metres, and a displacement of 850 tonnes. Non-magnetic steel was selected for the hulls of the Kormoran II-class due to the material's low operating cost and its improved resistance to both corrosion and fire damage. The MCMV's hull and superstructure are also designed to help minimise its radar cross-section.
Armament will include a 35mm autocannon, three 12.7mm machine guns, and surface-to-air missiles. Space will also be available for a towed sonar, two inflatable tenders, and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) capable of underwater survey as well as mine detection, identification, and disposal.