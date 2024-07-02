Polish Navy's fourth Kormoran II-class minehunter hits the water

Upon completion, the vessel will have a non-magnetic steel hull, a length of 58.5 metres, a beam of 10.3 metres, a draught of 2.7 metres, and a displacement of 850 tonnes. Non-magnetic steel was selected for the hulls of the Kormoran II-class due to the material's low operating cost and its improved resistance to both corrosion and fire damage. The MCMV's hull and superstructure are also designed to help minimise its radar cross-section.