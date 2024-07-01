Builder to supply new combat boats for Swedish Royal Navy

An upgraded variant of the CB90 series of assault boats, each CB90 HSM boat will have higher operating speeds, improved surveillance sensors, and a more stabilised remote weapons mount compared to its predecessors. Each boat will have an LOA of 16.3 metres, a beam of 3.8 metres, a draught of 0.9 metres, and a maximum displacement of 24.5 tonnes. Twin Scania V8 671kW diesel engines will deliver a cruising speed of 38 knots at Sea State one and a maximum speed of 45 knots at full load.