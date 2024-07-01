Builder to supply new combat boats for Swedish Royal Navy

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration has placed an order for ten CB90-class combat boats to be built by local defence company Saab. The contract period begins in 2024 and deliveries will be made continuously over the coming years to the Swedish Royal Navy.
The boats will be based on the CB90 Next Generation design. All ten will be manufactured by Saab’s shipyard in Docksta under the SEK400 million (US$40 million) contract.
An upgraded variant of the CB90 series of assault boats, each CB90 HSM boat will have higher operating speeds, improved surveillance sensors, and a more stabilised remote weapons mount compared to its predecessors. Each boat will have an LOA of 16.3 metres, a beam of 3.8 metres, a draught of 0.9 metres, and a maximum displacement of 24.5 tonnes. Twin Scania V8 671kW diesel engines will deliver a cruising speed of 38 knots at Sea State one and a maximum speed of 45 knots at full load.