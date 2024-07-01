Italian builder secures €500 million order for fourth U212NFS submarine

The Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (Organisation conjointe de cooperation en matière d’armement; OCCAR) has awarded Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri a contract for the construction of the Italian Navy's fourth U212NFS diesel-electric submarine. The contract has a total value of approximately €500 million (US$540 million) and also covers integrated logistics and in-service support.
The U212NFS submarines will be used for missions including anti-piracy, security of energy supply routes, anti-terrorism, and protection of offshore and subsea infrastructure. Deliveries of the first two boats in the class are scheduled for 2027 and 2029.
The U212NFS submarines will replace the four ageing Nazario Sauro-class boats that entered service from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s. The newer boats will be fitted with air-independent propulsion (AIP).
Fincantieri said that, at the same time, a major engineering change proposal is being initiated for the industrialisation, production, and integration of an innovative lithium energy storage system on board all U212NFS submarines, replacing the traditional lead-acid batteries currently in use. The newer battery technology will increase the submarines’ underwater range.