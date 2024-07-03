California's Woodbridge Fire District acquires new response boat
The Woodbridge Fire District of San Joaquin County, California, has taken delivery of a new response boat built by Lind Marine's Moose Boats division in Vallejo. The custom vessel will be operated primarily in the San Joaquin Delta.
The boat features twin Mercury outboards with a heavy duty protective guard including tow line guides, a tow post, and an integrated towing spool. The vessel also has a dedicated fire pump to flow through two monitors, one cabin-top mounted and one on the bow.
The boat is fitted with Moose Boats' proprietary integrated dive platform door on the port side and a victim retrieval door on the starboard side. Electronics include a Blue Sea System electrical panel, Lifeline house and start batteries, a Furuno radar, a chart plotter, a depth sounder, and a forward-looking infrared camera. The cabin meanwhile has a Webasto heating system.
The new boat will respond to calls for service within the San Joaquin Delta and its islands, providing firefighting and medical evacuation assistance. The boat will support the US Coast Guard, San Joaquin County Sheriffs, and its surrounding mutual aid partners.