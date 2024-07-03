California's Woodbridge Fire District acquires new response boat

The Woodbridge Fire District of San Joaquin County, California, has taken delivery of a new response boat built by Lind Marine's Moose Boats division in Vallejo. The custom vessel will be operated primarily in the San Joaquin Delta.

The boat features twin Mercury outboards with a heavy duty protective guard including tow line guides, a tow post, and an integrated towing spool. The vessel also has a dedicated fire pump to flow through two monitors, one cabin-top mounted and one on the bow.