Security Vessel News Roundup | July 14 – Indian Navy stealth frigate commissioning, French coastal police boat orders and more

The Indian Navy commissioned a new warship into service during a ceremony in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, July 11.

INS Mahendragiri is the seventh and final Nilgiri-class stealth frigate to be acquired by the Indian Navy. She and three of her sisters were built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders of Mumbai while the remaining three frigates in the class were constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.

Design work on the Nilgiri-class frigates was undertaken by the Indian Navy’s own Warship Design Bureau. The ships' missions include anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and anti-air warfare.