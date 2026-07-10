Construction begins on US Navy's 11th John Lewis-class oiler

General Dynamics NASSCO began construction of a new replenishment oiler for the US Navy at its San Diego facilities on Wednesday, July 8.
Like her John Lewis-class sisters, the future USNS Joshua L. Goldberg will be operated by the Military Sealift Command to provide diesel fuel and lubricating oil as well as small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, and potable water to US Navy ships at sea.
The 11th John Lewis-class oiler honours Captain Joshua L. Goldberg, a Jewish rabbi who volunteered for service with the US Navy Chaplain Corps in World War II.
Upon completion, the ship will have a length of 746 feet (227 metres), a beam of 106 feet (32.4 metres), a maximum draught of 33.5 feet (10.2 metres), a displacement of 24,818 tons (22,515 tonnes) and a crew complement of 125 including 99 civilian mariners.
The ship will also have the capacity to carry up to 157,000 barrels of oil and jet fuel for aircraft, a significant dry cargo capacity, and aviation capability courtesy of a helicopter deck.
The ship's design incorporates a double hull to protect against oil spills. There will also be strengthened cargo and ballast tanks and dry cargo transfer rigs, while either side of the ship will feature stations that will enable it to perform underway replenishment.