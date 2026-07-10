Construction begins on US Navy's 11th John Lewis-class oiler

General Dynamics NASSCO began construction of a new replenishment oiler for the US Navy at its San Diego facilities on Wednesday, July 8.

Like her John Lewis-class sisters, the future USNS Joshua L. Goldberg will be operated by the Military Sealift Command to provide diesel fuel and lubricating oil as well as small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, and potable water to US Navy ships at sea.

The 11th John Lewis-class oiler honours Captain Joshua L. Goldberg, a Jewish rabbi who volunteered for service with the US Navy Chaplain Corps in World War II.