US Coast Guard authenticates keel of future heavy-weather response boat

The US Coast Guard and shipbuilder Rozema Boat Works authenticated the keel for the first special purpose craft – heavy weather (SPC-HWX II) during a ceremony in Mount Vernon, Washington, on Wednesday, July 8.

The coast guard plans to acquire up to six SPC-HWX II vessels to replace its 52-foot (16-metre) heavy weather boats, which entered service in the 1950s and 1960s and retired in 2021.

Like their predecessors, the SPC-HWX II will be homeported in the Pacific Northwest and designed to perform coast guard missions in extreme weather and challenging surf conditions beyond the capabilities of other boats.