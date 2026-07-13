US Navy christens destroyer George M. Neal

The US Navy and Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) formally named the future flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS George M. Neal during a ceremony at HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding facilities in Pascagoula, Mississippi, on Saturday, July 11.

The ship is named for US Navy Petty Officer Third Class George M. Neal, a Korean War veteran and Navy Cross recipient. The ship's sponsor during Saturday's ceremony was Kelley Neal Gray, the late Petty Officer Neal's daughter.

As with other Arleigh Burke-class flight III destroyers, the future George M. Neal will have improved capability and capacity to perform anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defence in support of the integrated air and missile defence mission.