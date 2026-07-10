French armaments directorate taps local yard for new gendarmerie patrol boats

The Directorate General of Armaments, the procurement agency of the French Ministry of Armed Forces, has selected local shipbuilder Chantier Naval Couach for the construction of a new class of 24 coastal patrol vessels.

France's National Gendarmerie police force, particularly its Maritime Gendarmerie unit, will be the operator of the vessels. Design work on the vessels is being undertaken by local naval architecture firm Mauric.

Each vessel will have a length of 22 metres, a maximum displacement of 50 tonnes, a top speed of 22 knots, and space for up to 10 crewmembers and other personnel.