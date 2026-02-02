Security Vessel News Roundup | February 3 – US aircraft carrier sea trials, Norwegian submarine orders and more

A new patrol boat has been delivered to the Marshall Islands Government while the US Navy's newest aircraft carrier has begun undergoing sea trials. Construction continues on new supply ships for the US and Portuguese navies. Lastly, the Norwegian Government has finalised an order for two additional submarines to be built in Germany.
The Norwegian Government has approved the procurement of two additional Type 212CD diesel-electric submarines by the Royal Norwegian Navy, German naval shipbuilder TKMS said recently.
This increases the number of Type 212CD boats planned for the Royal Norwegian Navy from four to a total of six.
Construction is underway on the first two submarines at TKMS' facilities. According to the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, the lead boat will be delivered to Norway in 2029.
Australian naval shipbuilder Austal has handed over a new patrol boat to the Australian Department of Defence (DOD).
The vessel is the 23rd Guardian-class patrol boat built by Austal under the DOD's Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement (PPBR) project. It was then formally turned over to the Marshall Islands Marine Resources Authority.
The vessel has an LOA of 39.5 metres, a beam of eight metres, a draught of 2.5 metres at full load, and space for 23 crewmembers.
Turkish defence shipbuilder STM has laid the keel of a new support ship ordered by the Portuguese Navy.
The ship will be one of two that have been classified as auxiliary oiler replenisher and logistics ships (AOR+). Each will have an LOA of 137 metres, a displacement of 11,000 tonnes, a top speed of 18 knots, a range of 14,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots, and space for 100 crewmembers and other personnel.
The AOR+ vessels will be of modular design to permit installation of additional sensor and weapons packages including those for defending against airborne threats.
General Dynamics NASSCO has begun construction of the future USNS Dolores Huerta, the tenth John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler (T-AO) ordered by the US Navy.
Like her John Lewis-class sisters, Dolores Huerta will provide diesel fuel and lubricating oil and small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, and potable water to US Navy ships at sea, as well as jet fuel for aircraft.
Upon completion, the 746-foot (227-metre) ship will also boast the capacity to carry up to 157,000 barrels of oil, a significant dry cargo capacity, and aviation capability courtesy of a helicopter deck.
Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division has begun conducting sea trials of the future USS John F. Kennedy, the US Navy's second Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.
The carrier honours the late John F. Kennedy, who was President of the United States from 1961 until his assassination in 1963. Prior to entering politics, the late president had served as a US Navy officer and was the captain of the famed patrol torpedo boat PT-109 when it saw combat in the Pacific in World War II.
The ship is the second aircraft carrier to be named after the late President. The first carrier to bear the name was commissioned in 1968 and removed from service in 2007. She was also one of the last two conventionally powered aircraft carriers to be operated by the US Navy.