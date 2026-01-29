Sea trials begin for US Navy's second Ford-class aircraft carrier

Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division has begun conducting sea trials of the future USS John F. Kennedy, the US Navy's second Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

The carrier honours the late John F. Kennedy, who was President of the United States from 1961 until his assassination in 1963. Prior to entering politics, the late president had served as a US Navy officer and was the captain of the famed patrol torpedo boat PT-109 when it saw combat in the Pacific in World War II.

The ship is the second aircraft carrier to be named after the late President. The first carrier to bear the name was commissioned in 1968 and removed from service in 2007. She was also one of the last two conventionally powered aircraft carriers to be operated by the US Navy.