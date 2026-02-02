Norway orders two additional Type 212CD submarines

The Norwegian Government has approved the procurement of two additional Type 212CD diesel-electric submarines by the Royal Norwegian Navy, German naval shipbuilder TKMS said recently.
This increases the number of Type 212CD boats planned for the Royal Norwegian Navy from four to a total of six.
Construction is underway on the first two submarines at TKMS' facilities. According to the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, the lead boat will be delivered to Norway in 2029.
The Norwegian Type 212CD submarines will be variants of the Type 212 boats, which were built by Germany's Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft and Italy's Fincantieri for the German and Italian Navies from 1998 to 2017.
The German Federal Government had signed the contract for the procurement of its four optional submarines in December 2024. This increased the number of Type 212CD submarines ordered from hashtag TKMS for the German Navy from the original two to a total of six boats.
TKMS said that with the Norwegian order extension, the program has now reached its planned maximum order volume of 12 submarines.
The company said that the next phase will involve the possibility of expanding the program to potentially include up to twelve Canadian submarines. It is now working with its German and Norwegian partners in the ongoing competitive bidding process to achieve this.