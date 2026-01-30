Turkish builder lays keel of future Portuguese Navy support ship

Turkish defence shipbuilder STM has laid the keel of a new support ship ordered by the Portuguese Navy.

The ship will be one of two that have been classified as auxiliary oiler replenisher and logistics ships (AOR+). Each will have an LOA of 137 metres, a displacement of 11,000 tonnes, a top speed of 18 knots, a range of 14,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots, and space for 100 crewmembers and other personnel.

The AOR+ vessels will be of modular design to permit installation of additional sensor and weapons packages including those for defending against airborne threats.