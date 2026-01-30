Turkish builder lays keel of future Portuguese Navy support ship

Turkish defence shipbuilder STM has laid the keel of a new support ship ordered by the Portuguese Navy.
The ship will be one of two that have been classified as auxiliary oiler replenisher and logistics ships (AOR+). Each will have an LOA of 137 metres, a displacement of 11,000 tonnes, a top speed of 18 knots, a range of 14,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots, and space for 100 crewmembers and other personnel.
The AOR+ vessels will be of modular design to permit installation of additional sensor and weapons packages including those for defending against airborne threats.
The ships will be able to support deployed Portuguese Navy ships by transporting fuel, fresh water, food, ammunition, supplies, six 20-foot containers, and up to 20 light armoured vehicles.
Aviation facilities will also be available on each ship for use by a helicopter or a rotary-wing unmanned aerial vehicle.
The ships may also be used for secondary missions such as humanitarian assistance and search and rescue.