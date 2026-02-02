New patrol boat handed over to Marshall Islands Marine Resources Authority

Australian naval shipbuilder Austal has handed over a new patrol boat to the Australian Department of Defence (DOD).

The vessel is the 23rd Guardian-class patrol boat built by Austal under the DOD's Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement (PPBR) project. It was then formally turned over to the Marshall Islands Marine Resources Authority.

The vessel has an LOA of 39.5 metres, a beam of eight metres, a draught of 2.5 metres at full load, and space for 23 crewmembers.