Construction begins on US Navy's tenth John Lewis-class oiler

General Dynamics NASSCO has begun construction of the future USNS Dolores Huerta, the tenth John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler (T-AO) ordered by the US Navy.

Like her John Lewis-class sisters, Dolores Huerta will provide diesel fuel and lubricating oil and small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, and potable water to US Navy ships at sea, as well as jet fuel for aircraft.

Upon completion, the 746-foot (227-metre) ship will also boast the capacity to carry up to 157,000 barrels of oil, a significant dry cargo capacity, and aviation capability courtesy of a helicopter deck.