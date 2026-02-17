Security Vessel News Roundup | February 17 – Landing craft sea trials, Croatian patrol boat order and more

The US Coast Guard has commissioned its newest fast response cutter while an Australian-designed landing vessel has entered sea trials. Construction continues on a US Navy supply ship as the Croatian Government has placed an order for a new patrol boat. Lastly, a French defence manufacturer has submitted a warship proposal for consideration by a European neighbour.
An Australian-designed amphibious transport ship soon to enter service with the US military has commenced contractor sea trials ahead of delivery.
The 73-metre stern landing vessel (SLV) from Queensland-based naval architecture firm Seatransport was launched in late January in Batam, Indonesia, and has since commenced contractor sea trials in the littoral and archipelagic waters surrounding the shipbuilding precinct.
The SLV will shortly enter a three-year charter with the US military in support of operational objectives and to inform ongoing expeditionary requirements and concepts of operations.
General Dynamics NASSCO recently held a keel authentication and laying ceremony for the future USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler (T-AO) ordered by the US Navy.
The ship’s namesake, the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, had served on the US Supreme Court for 27 years until her death in 2020.
Like her John Lewis-class sisters, the future Ginsburg will provide diesel fuel and lubricating oil and small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, and potable water to US Navy ships at sea, as well as jet fuel for aircraft.
The US Coast Guard commissioned its newest Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC), USCGC Frederick Mann, for official entry into service during a ceremony held in Kodiak, Alaska, on Friday, February 13.
Frederick Mann is the coast guard’s 60th FRC and the third to be homeported at Coast Guard Base Kodiak. The cutter's crew will primarily serve in and around the Aleutian Islands, the Bering Sea, the Gulf of Alaska, and the North Pacific Ocean.
The cutter is designed for missions such as search and rescue; fishery patrols; drug and migrant interdiction; national defence; and ports, waterways, and coastal security.
The Croatian Ministry of the Interior has selected local company Iskra Shipyard for the construction of a new aluminium-hulled coastal patrol boat.
Design work on the vessel will be provided by Metal Shark Croatia, the local subsidiary of US-based manufacturer Metal Shark Boats.
Upon completion, the boat will have an LOA of 37.4 metres, a draught of only 2.05 metres, and two Caterpillar 3516C engines that will deliver a top speed of 30 knots and range of 1,200 nautical miles at 25 knots.
Missions will include border protection, maritime surveillance, and search and rescue. The vessel may also be operated in support of Frontex, the European Union border and coast guard agency.
French defence shipbuilder the Naval Group recently confirmed that it plans to offer variants of its defence and intervention frigates (frégate de défense et d'intervention; FDIs) to the Swedish Government.
The Naval Group is offering the FDI ships in partnership with local builder Oresund Drydocks. If Sweden's acquisition of the frigates is approved, the two companies will collaborate on the provision of maintenance and support services.
The Naval Group expects the first FDI to be delivered to the Swedish Royal Navy as early as 2030.