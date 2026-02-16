Keel laid for future US Navy oiler Ruth Bader Ginsburg

General Dynamics NASSCO recently held a keel authentication and laying ceremony for the future USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler (T-AO) ordered by the US Navy.

The ship’s namesake, the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, had served on the US Supreme Court for 27 years until her death in 2020.

Like her John Lewis-class sisters, the future Ginsburg will provide diesel fuel and lubricating oil and small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, and potable water to US Navy ships at sea, as well as jet fuel for aircraft.