Keel laid for future US Navy oiler Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Jane Ginsburg welds her initials onto the keel plate of the ship honouring her mother, former US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at General Dynamics NASSCO's facilities in San Diego, February 13, 2026. The future USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be the eighth John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler to be built for the US Military Sealift Command.
General Dynamics NASSCO recently held a keel authentication and laying ceremony for the future USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler (T-AO) ordered by the US Navy.

The ship’s namesake, the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, had served on the US Supreme Court for 27 years until her death in 2020.

Like her John Lewis-class sisters, the future Ginsburg will provide diesel fuel and lubricating oil and small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, and potable water to US Navy ships at sea, as well as jet fuel for aircraft.

Upon completion, the 746-foot (227-metre) ship will also boast the capacity to carry up to 157,000 barrels of oil, a significant dry cargo capacity, and aviation capability courtesy of a helicopter deck.

The ships are all based on commercial design standards and will form part of the US Navy's Combat Logistics Force. Their construction is being undertaken in compliance with the American Bureau of Shipping's steel vessel rules.

The John Lewis-class T-AOs will be operated by the navy’s Military Sealift Command and will replace the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oilers, which have been in service with the since the mid-1980s and have smaller dry cargo capacities.

