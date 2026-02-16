US Coast Guard commissions fast response cutter Frederick Mann

The US Coast Guard commissioned its newest Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC), USCGC Frederick Mann, for official entry into service during a ceremony held in Kodiak, Alaska, on Friday, February 13.

Frederick Mann is the coast guard’s 60th FRC and the third to be homeported at Coast Guard Base Kodiak. The cutter's crew will primarily serve in and ar​​ound the Aleutian Islands, the Bering Sea, the Gulf of Alaska, and the North Pacific Ocean.

The cutter is designed for missions such as search and rescue; fishery patrols; drug and migrant interdiction; national defence; and ports, waterways, and coastal security.