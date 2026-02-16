Sea trials begin for new landing vessel prior to hand-over to US military

An Australian-designed amphibious transport ship soon to enter service with the US military has commenced contractor sea trials ahead of delivery.

The 73-metre stern landing vessel (SLV) from Queensland-based naval architecture firm Seatransport was launched in late January in Batam, Indonesia, and has since commenced contractor sea trials in the littoral and archipelagic waters surrounding the shipbuilding precinct.

The SLV will shortly enter a three-year charter with the US military in support of operational objectives and to inform ongoing expeditionary requirements and concepts of operations.