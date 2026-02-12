French shipbuilder proposes new frigates for Swedish Royal Navy

French defence shipbuilder the Naval Group recently confirmed that it plans to offer variants of its defence and intervention frigates (frégate de défense et d'intervention; FDIs) to the Swedish Government.

The Naval Group is offering the FDI ships in partnership with local builder Oresund Drydocks. If Sweden's acquisition of the frigates is approved, the two companies will collaborate on the provision of maintenance and support services.

The Naval Group expects the first FDI to be delivered to the Swedish Royal Navy as early as 2030.