Security

Security Vessel News Roundup | December 3 – Spanish Navy rescue ship, Brazil's newest submarine and more

Security Vessel News Roundup | December 3 – Spanish Navy rescue ship, Brazil's newest submarine and more
Published on

Deliveries include a French Navy supply ship and an Indian Navy stealth frigate. Construction meanwhile continues on a Brazilian submarine and rescue vessel for the Spanish Navy. Lastly, the Italian Navy has selected a local builder to provide a surface ship capable of supporting underwater operations.

French Navy takes delivery of second BRF supply vessel

Jacques Stosskopf arriving in Toulon, July 31, 2025
Jacques Stosskopf arriving in Toulon, July 31, 2025French Navy/Marie Delannoy

The French Navy has taken delivery of the Jacques Stosskopf, the second of four force supply vessels (BRF) under the logistics fleet (FLOTLOG) programme.

The vessel was officially received by the Joint Armaments Cooperation Organisation (OCCAR) and the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) during a ceremony in Toulon on November 27.

Indian Navy takes delivery of fourth Nilgiri-class stealth frigate

Delivery of the Nilgiri-class stealth frigate INS Taragiri to the Indian Navy, November 29, 2025
Delivery of the Nilgiri-class stealth frigate INS Taragiri to the Indian Navy, November 29, 2025Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The Indian Navy took delivery of a new stealth frigate from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) of Mumbai in a ceremony on Saturday, November 29.

The future INS Taragiri is the fourth ship in the Nilgiri-class built by MDL. The first three ships in the class, INS Nilgiri, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, have already been commissioned into service.

Keel-laid for new Spanish Navy submarine rescue ship

Keel of the Spanish Navy's new maritime action vessel designed for submarine rescue missions
Keel of the Spanish Navy's new maritime action vessel designed for submarine rescue missionsNavantia

Spanish shipyard Navantia has laid the keel of a new submarine rescue vessel that had been ordered by the Spanish Navy in 2020.

The new vessel will replace Neptuno, a tug that was acquired in 1975, as the Spanish Navy's sole submarine rescue platform.

Classed as a "maritime action vessel" (buque de acción marítima; BAM), the newer ship has been designed specifically to be compatible with the Isaac Peral-class diesel-electric submarines.

Italian yard to supply support vessel to navy for underwater operations

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, through its underwater technology hub, will supply a support vessel to the Italian Navy designed to deliver “operational versatility”, including for underwater operations.

The unit is scheduled to undergo refitting at the group’s shipyard in Palermo to transform it into a platform integrated within the national capability system.

Brazilian Navy takes delivery of third Scorpene submarine and launches fourth of series

Launching of Brazil's new Scorpene submarine
Launching of Brazil's new Scorpene submarineNaval Group

The Brazilian Navy accepted delivery of the Tonelero, the third Scorpène-class submarine built in Brazil with support from Naval Group, on November 26 at the Itaguaí naval base. On the same day, the fourth submarine of the class, the Almirante Karam, was officially launched.

The Tonelero follows the commissioning of the first submarine of the submarine development programme (PROSUB), Riachuelo (S40), in September 2022, and the second, Humaitá (S41), in January 2024.

Europe
France
Asia
India
Italy
Spain
Brazil
Latin America
French Navy
Fincantieri
Naval Group
Scorpene class
Brazilian Navy
Tonelero
Indian Navy
Navantia
Humaita
Spanish Navy
Italian Navy
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
Riachuelo
INS Udaygiri
Nilgiri class
INS Himgiri
INS Nilgiri
Jacques Stosskopf
maritime action vessel
INS Taragiri
Almirante Karam

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com