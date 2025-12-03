Security Vessel News Roundup | December 3 – Spanish Navy rescue ship, Brazil's newest submarine and more

Deliveries include a French Navy supply ship and an Indian Navy stealth frigate. Construction meanwhile continues on a Brazilian submarine and rescue vessel for the Spanish Navy. Lastly, the Italian Navy has selected a local builder to provide a surface ship capable of supporting underwater operations.
The French Navy has taken delivery of the Jacques Stosskopf, the second of four force supply vessels (BRF) under the logistics fleet (FLOTLOG) programme.
The vessel was officially received by the Joint Armaments Cooperation Organisation (OCCAR) and the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) during a ceremony in Toulon on November 27.
The Indian Navy took delivery of a new stealth frigate from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) of Mumbai in a ceremony on Saturday, November 29.
The future INS Taragiri is the fourth ship in the Nilgiri-class built by MDL. The first three ships in the class, INS Nilgiri, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, have already been commissioned into service.
Spanish shipyard Navantia has laid the keel of a new submarine rescue vessel that had been ordered by the Spanish Navy in 2020.
The new vessel will replace Neptuno, a tug that was acquired in 1975, as the Spanish Navy's sole submarine rescue platform.
Classed as a "maritime action vessel" (buque de acción marítima; BAM), the newer ship has been designed specifically to be compatible with the Isaac Peral-class diesel-electric submarines.
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, through its underwater technology hub, will supply a support vessel to the Italian Navy designed to deliver “operational versatility”, including for underwater operations.
The unit is scheduled to undergo refitting at the group’s shipyard in Palermo to transform it into a platform integrated within the national capability system.
The Brazilian Navy accepted delivery of the Tonelero, the third Scorpène-class submarine built in Brazil with support from Naval Group, on November 26 at the Itaguaí naval base. On the same day, the fourth submarine of the class, the Almirante Karam, was officially launched.
The Tonelero follows the commissioning of the first submarine of the submarine development programme (PROSUB), Riachuelo (S40), in September 2022, and the second, Humaitá (S41), in January 2024.