Keel laid for new Spanish Navy submarine rescue ship

Spanish shipyard Navantia has laid the keel of a new submarine rescue vessel that had been ordered by the Spanish Navy in 2020.

The new vessel will replace Neptuno, a tug that was acquired in 1975, as the Spanish Navy's sole submarine rescue platform.

Classed as a "maritime action vessel" (buque de acción marítima; BAM), the newer ship has been designed specifically to be compatible with the Isaac Peral-class diesel-electric submarines.