Italian yard to supply support vessel to navy for underwater operations

According to the company, the vessel's configuration allows it to be adapted for multiple operational roles and reconfigured based on mission needs.

Fincantieri stated the project is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Italy’s presence in the maritime domain through modular solutions. The company added it aims to position itself as an “orchestrator of technologies” capable of operating from the surface to the seabed.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, said, “Through versatile and reconfigurable solutions, particularly in the underwater domain, we continue to strengthen our ability to respond effectively and in an integrated way to the needs of the Italian Navy.”