Indian Navy takes delivery of fourth Nilgiri-class stealth frigate

Design work on the future Taragiri was undertaken by the Indian Navy’s own Warship Design Bureau. Her missions will include anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and anti-air warfare.

Armament includes a 76mm naval gun, two 30mm close-in weapon systems, 32 Barak 8 surface-to-air missiles housed in vertical launch system (VLS) cells, eight BrahMos anti-ship missiles also housed in VLS cells, torpedoes, anti-submarine rockets, and two 12.7mm machine guns fitted on remotely controlled weapons mounts.

The Nilgiri-class frigates are notable for being among the first Indian Navy surface ships built using the integrated modular construction methodology. Through this approach, entire blocks are already pre-assembled and pre-outfitted with some of the essential onboard systems and then integrated with each other to form the hull.