Security

Security Vessel News Roundup | December 16 – Korean and Bulgarian naval patrol ships, Florida fireboat delivery and more

Security Vessel News Roundup | December 16 – Korean and Bulgarian naval patrol ships, Florida fireboat delivery and more
Published on

Deliveries include a response boat for a fire department in Florida and a light corvette for the Bulgarian Navy. Construction meanwhile continues on surface ships for the Korean and UK navies and the US Navy's 31st Virginia-class submarine.

South Korea's newest fast naval patrol vessels floated out

Launch ceremony of the Republic of Korea Navy's newest Gumdoksuri-class patrol killer medium rocket vessels, December 8, 2025
Launch ceremony of the Republic of Korea Navy's newest Gumdoksuri-class patrol killer medium rocket vessels, December 8, 2025Republic of Korea Navy

South Korea's HJ Shipbuilding and Construction recently floated out four new high-speed patrol vessels ordered by the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN).

The future ROKS Chamsuri-231, ROKS Chamsuri-232, ROKS Chamsuri-233, and ROKS Chamsuri-235 belong to the Gumdoksuri-class patrol killer medium rocket vessels (PKMRs), which are upgraded variants of the ROKN's Yoon Youngha-class patrol boats.

Bulgarian Navy takes delivery of new patrol vessel

The Bulgarian Navy multi-purpose modular patrol vessel Hrabri
The Bulgarian Navy multi-purpose modular patrol vessel HrabriBulgarian Ministry of Defence

The Bulgarian Navy recently took delivery of the lead ship of a new class of patrol vessels.

The future Hrabri is the first of a planned class of two "multi-mission modular patrol vessels" (MMPVs) to be built under a contract valued at approximately US$593 million.

Destin Fire Control District takes delivery of new fireboat

Destin Fire Control District's M-19 fireboat
Destin Fire Control District's M-19 fireboatSilver Ships

US boatbuilder Silver Ships has delivered a new 52-foot (16-metre) fireboat to the Destin Fire Control District in Florida.

Identified as M-19, the vessel is equipped with four 425 hp (317 kW) Yamaha outboard engines and two 1,500-gallon (5,700-litre) Darley fire pumps capable of pushing a combined 3,000 gallons (11,000 litres) per minute.

Keel laid for third Royal Navy Type 31 frigate in Scotland

Keel laying of Royal Navy Type 31 frigate HMS Formidable
Keel laying of Royal Navy Type 31 frigate HMS FormidableRoyal Navy

The keel of the Royal Navy's third Type 31 frigate, HMS Formidable, has been laid at Babcock International's facility in Rosyth, Scotland. The event, held on December 9, 2025, signalled the start of the main construction phase for the third of five Inspiration-class frigates destined for the navy.

The Royal Navy noted that work on HMS Formidable has been underway since the first steel was cut in October 2024. The Type 31 programme aims to deliver all five vessels within ten years of the contract signing.

Keel laid for future US Navy submarine Barb

Keel-laying ceremony of the future USS Barb, the US Navy's 31st Virginia-class submarine, December 9, 2025
Keel-laying ceremony of the future USS Barb, the US Navy's 31st Virginia-class submarine, December 9, 2025Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division laid the keel of the future US Navy attack submarine USS Barb in a ceremony on Tuesday, December 9.

The submarine will be the third in the US Navy to be named after the tiger barb (P. tetrazona), a species of tropical fish. She will also be the navy's 31st Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine as well as the 15th boat in the class to be delivered by NNS.

Europe
United Kingdom
Asia
North America
Florida
US Navy
Germany
NVL Group
Virginia class
Scotland
Royal Navy
South Korea
Huntington Ingalls Industries
Newport News Shipbuilding
Republic of Korea Navy
Bulgaria
Hrabri
Babcock International Group
Silver Ships
Type 31
Bulgarian Navy
Gumdoksuri class
HJ Shipbuilding and Construction
MTG Dolphin Shiprepair and Shipbuilding
HMS Formidable
USS Barb
United States
Hrabri class
patrol killer medium rocket
ROKS Chamsuri 231
ROKS Chamsuri 232
ROKS Chamsuri 233
ROKS Chamsuri 235
M 19
Destin Fire Control District (Florida)

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com