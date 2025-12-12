South Korea's newest fast naval patrol vessels floated out

South Korea's HJ Shipbuilding and Construction recently floated out four new high-speed patrol vessels ordered by the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN).
The future ROKS Chamsuri-231, ROKS Chamsuri-232, ROKS Chamsuri-233, and ROKS Chamsuri-235 belong to the Gumdoksuri-class patrol killer medium rocket vessels (PKMRs), which are upgraded variants of the ROKN's Yoon Youngha-class patrol boats.
The PKMRs will be employed primarily as quick reaction platforms along the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime boundary between North and South Korea in the Yellow Sea.
Upon completion, each PKMR will have a length of 44 metres, a beam of seven metres, and a combined diesel and gas propulsion arrangement that will deliver a top speed of 40 knots. The armament of each vessel will include a 76mm naval gun, 12.7mm machine guns fitted on remotely controlled weapon stations, and 130mm guided rockets.
The vessels will also be fitted with electronic warfare systems, air surveillance radars, and electro-optical tracking systems. De-icing equipment will also be installed to permit operation during winter.
The four PKMRs are scheduled for delivery to the ROKN during the second half of 2026.