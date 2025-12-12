South Korea's newest fast naval patrol vessels floated out

South Korea's HJ Shipbuilding and Construction recently floated out four new high-speed patrol vessels ordered by the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN).

The future ROKS Chamsuri-231, ROKS Chamsuri-232, ROKS Chamsuri-233, and ROKS Chamsuri-235 belong to the Gumdoksuri-class patrol killer medium rocket vessels (PKMRs), which are upgraded variants of the ROKN's Yoon Youngha-class patrol boats.