Bulgarian Navy takes delivery of new patrol vessel

The Bulgarian Navy recently took delivery of the lead ship of a new class of patrol vessels.
The future Hrabri is the first of a planned class of two "multi-mission modular patrol vessels" (MMPVs) to be built under a contract valued at approximately US$593 million.
The MMPV has a length of 90 metres, a beam of 13.5 metres, and a displacement of 2,300 tons. Armament includes anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, a 76mm naval gun, torpedoes, and a close-in weapon system.
Hrabri recently completed undergoing sea trials in Varna Bay and the Black Sea while sister ship Smeli is scheduled for delivery in 2026.
The MMPV's design is based on that of a 90-metre offshore patrol vessel (OPV) developed by German defence shipbuilder the NVL Group. The 90-metre OPV is itself a development of an 80-metre OPV, variants of which are in service with the Royal Australian Navy as the Arafura-class.
Hrabri and Smeli were built by Bulgaria's MTG Dolphin Shiprepair and Shipbuilding.