Keel laid for third Royal Navy Type 31 frigate in Scotland

The keel of the Royal Navy's third Type 31 frigate, HMS Formidable, has been laid at Babcock International's facility in Rosyth, Scotland. The event, held on December 9, 2025, signalled the start of the main construction phase for the third of five Inspiration-class frigates destined for the navy.

The Royal Navy noted that work on HMS Formidable has been underway since the first steel was cut in October 2024. The Type 31 programme aims to deliver all five vessels within ten years of the contract signing.