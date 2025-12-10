Keel laid for third Royal Navy Type 31 frigate in Scotland

The keel of the Royal Navy's third Type 31 frigate, HMS Formidable, has been laid at Babcock International's facility in Rosyth, Scotland. The event, held on December 9, 2025, signalled the start of the main construction phase for the third of five Inspiration-class frigates destined for the navy.
The Royal Navy noted that work on HMS Formidable has been underway since the first steel was cut in October 2024. The Type 31 programme aims to deliver all five vessels within ten years of the contract signing.
Commander Thomas Hetherington, Senior Naval Officer for Type 31 ships, stated, "HMS Formidable will help modernise the Royal Navy’s frigate fleet and enhance the lived experience for our sailors as they continue to deliver on operations across the globe."
The Type 31 frigates are designed to replace the ageing Type 23 frigates for general duties, including maritime security and disaster relief.
The first ship in the class, HMS Venturer, is currently undergoing final fitting in the water, while the second, HMS Active, is due to be rolled out of the assembly hall next year. Work is also set to commence on the fourth frigate, HMS Bulldog.