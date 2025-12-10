Destin Fire Control District takes delivery of new fireboat

US boatbuilder Silver Ships has delivered a new 52-foot (16-metre) fireboat to the Destin Fire Control District in Florida.

Identified as M-19, the vessel is equipped with four 425 hp (317 kW) Yamaha outboard engines and two 1,500-gallon (5,700-litre) Darley fire pumps capable of pushing a combined 3,000 gallons (11,000 litres) per minute.