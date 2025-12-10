Destin Fire Control District takes delivery of new fireboat

US boatbuilder Silver Ships has delivered a new 52-foot (16-metre) fireboat to the Destin Fire Control District in Florida.
Identified as M-19, the vessel is equipped with four 425 hp (317 kW) Yamaha outboard engines and two 1,500-gallon (5,700-litre) Darley fire pumps capable of pushing a combined 3,000 gallons (11,000 litres) per minute.
The M-19 is designed to operate as a floating ambulance and respond to structure fires on or near the water. It features an enclosed, climate-controlled cabin with space for patient care, including monitors for vitals and IV equipment.
The vessel also includes shock-mitigating decking and seating, a thermal camera for search and rescue, and a full electronics suite.
Mike Landis, Deputy Chief of the Destin Fire Control District, stated, "This asset provides fire protection and emergency medical response on our waterways, giving us the range and speed to respond appropriately even in the toughest conditions."
Silver Ships noted that its fireboat series was created partially in response to the district's specific requirements for a multi-purpose, quick-response fireboat capable of handling rough seas.