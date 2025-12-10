Keel laid for future US Navy submarine Barb

Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division laid the keel of the future US Navy attack submarine USS Barb in a ceremony on Tuesday, December 9.

The submarine will be the third in the US Navy to be named after the tiger barb (P. tetrazona), a species of tropical fish. She will also be the navy's 31st Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine as well as the 15th boat in the class to be delivered by NNS.