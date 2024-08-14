Security Vessel News Roundup | August 14 – Canadian and Australian rescue boats, future South Korean weapons testing ship and more
Security

Security Vessel News Roundup | August 14 – Canadian and Australian rescue boats, future South Korean weapons testing ship and more

Deliveries include rescue boats for organisations in Australia and Canada while new orders in the pipeline are for police patrol boats, a firefighting boat, a weapons testing ship, and fleet support ship. Construction continues on a US Navy fast transport and the lead ship of a new Brazilian Navy frigate class.

South Korean builder wins tender for new weapons testing ship
Rendering of a 6,150-tonne test vesselAgency for Defence Development

South Korean builder wins tender for new weapons testing ship

The South Korean Agency for Defence Development (ADD) has selected HD Hyundai Heavy Industries as the winner in the tender for the construction of a new large vessel to be used for weapons testing.

The 6,150-tonne vessel will be fitted with testing and measuring equipment to support the development of locally-built guided missiles. Notable features will include vertical launch system (VLS) cells and a dynamic positioning system.

Spain’s Guardia Civil police force orders patrol boat trio from local yard

The Guardia Civil national police force of Spain has awarded local shipbuilder Aister a contract for the construction of three patrol boats in a series. The high-speed boats will be built over a 26-month period under a contract valued at approximately €7.48 million (US$8.22 million).

Aister is currently also building three other boats for the Guardia Civil in fulfilment of an earlier contract worth €7.2 million (US$7.9 million)

Tamandare class Brazilian Navy
Rendering of a Tamandare-class frigateThyssenKrupp Marine Systems

Future Brazilian Navy frigate floated out

Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), via Brazilian subsidiary ThyssenKrupp Estaleiro Brasil Sul (TEBS), launched a future Brazilian Navy guided-missile frigate on Friday, August 9.

The future Tamandare was floated out and formally named at TEBS' Itajai shipyard in a ceremony that also included Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as guest of honour.

LM31 Marine Rescue NSW Naiad Design Yamba Welding and Engineering The Whiskey Project Group
LM31Yamba Welding and Engineering

Australian volunteer rescue service's newest RIB hits the water

Australian boatbuilder Yamba Welding and Engineering (YWE) has floated out a new rigid inflatable boat (RIB) slated for volunteer search and rescue (SAR) organisation Marine Rescue NSW.

LM31 will be operated by the Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie station in the Hunter Region of northern New South Wales. The boat was designed by Naiad of New Zealand, YWE's sister company under The Whiskey Project Group.

CCGS Barrington Bay Canadian Coast Guard Robert Allan Ltd Hike Metal Products
Dedication ceremony for the Canadian Coast Guard rescue boat CCGS Barrington BayCanadian Coast Guard

Canadian Coast Guard's newest rescue boat formally enters service

The Canadian Coast Guard has officially welcomed a new locally-built search and rescue (SAR) boat into service. CCGS Barrington Bay is already in operation in Newfoundland and Labrador, having been delivered to the coast guard by Ontario shipbuilder Hike Metal Products in November 2023.

USNS Point Loma Spearhead class US Navy Austal USA
Christening of the US Navy Spearhead-class transport USNS Point Loma, August 10, 2024Austal USA

US Navy christens Spearhead-class fast transport Point Loma

The US Navy formally named its newest Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport (EPF) in a ceremony at Austal USA's Mobile, Alabama shipyard on Saturday, August 10.

The future USNS Point Loma is named after the San Diego seaside community with a long-standing naval presence. Point Loma, bordered by the Pacific Ocean, San Diego Bay and the San Diego River, is home to Naval Base Point Loma.

California builder to supply new fireboat for San Francisco International Airport
Rendering of a new fireboat to serve the San Francisco International AirportMoose Boats

California builder to supply new fireboat for San Francisco International Airport

Vallejo, California-based Lind Marine, through its Moose Boats boatbuilding division, has secured a contract with the City and County of San Francisco to build a firefighting boat to service the San Francisco International Airport. The boat will be operated by the San Francisco Fire Department’s Airport Division.

Fast combat support ship Republic of Korea Navy Hanwha Ocean
Rendering of a proposed fast combat support ship for the Republic of Korea NavyHanwha Ocean

Republic of Korea Navy selects local yard for new fleet support ship

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has been selected by the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) as the preferred contractor for the construction of a new logistics support vessel under a contract worth approximately KRW460.1 billion (US$330 million).

The awarding of the contract will take place before the end of August 2024 while the ship is scheduled for delivery no later than the end of 2028.

Europe
WBW order
Asia
USA
Canada
North America
WBW newbuild
Australia
Oceania
US Navy
Spain
WBW under construction
Germany
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems
California
Brazil
Latin America
Robert Allan Ltd
Alabama
Austal USA
New Zealand
South Korea
Hanwha Ocean
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
The Whiskey Project Group
Republic of Korea Navy
Brazilian Navy
Canadian Coast Guard
Naiad Design
Marine Rescue NSW
New South Wales
Expeditionary Fast Transport
Spearhead class
Lind Marine
Moose Boats
Yamba Welding and Engineering
Bay class
Aister
Ontario
Hike Metal Products
USNS Point Loma
Guardia Civil
ThyssenKrupp Estaleiro Brasil Sul
fast combat support ship
San Francisco International Airport
San Francisco Fire Department
CCGS Barrington Bay
LM31
Tamandare class
Tamandare
Agency for Defence Development (South Korea)
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com