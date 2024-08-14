Security Vessel News Roundup | August 14 – Canadian and Australian rescue boats, future South Korean weapons testing ship and more
Deliveries include rescue boats for organisations in Australia and Canada while new orders in the pipeline are for police patrol boats, a firefighting boat, a weapons testing ship, and fleet support ship. Construction continues on a US Navy fast transport and the lead ship of a new Brazilian Navy frigate class.
South Korean builder wins tender for new weapons testing ship
The South Korean Agency for Defence Development (ADD) has selected HD Hyundai Heavy Industries as the winner in the tender for the construction of a new large vessel to be used for weapons testing.
The 6,150-tonne vessel will be fitted with testing and measuring equipment to support the development of locally-built guided missiles. Notable features will include vertical launch system (VLS) cells and a dynamic positioning system.
Spain’s Guardia Civil police force orders patrol boat trio from local yard
The Guardia Civil national police force of Spain has awarded local shipbuilder Aister a contract for the construction of three patrol boats in a series. The high-speed boats will be built over a 26-month period under a contract valued at approximately €7.48 million (US$8.22 million).
Aister is currently also building three other boats for the Guardia Civil in fulfilment of an earlier contract worth €7.2 million (US$7.9 million)
Future Brazilian Navy frigate floated out
Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), via Brazilian subsidiary ThyssenKrupp Estaleiro Brasil Sul (TEBS), launched a future Brazilian Navy guided-missile frigate on Friday, August 9.
The future Tamandare was floated out and formally named at TEBS' Itajai shipyard in a ceremony that also included Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as guest of honour.
Australian volunteer rescue service's newest RIB hits the water
Australian boatbuilder Yamba Welding and Engineering (YWE) has floated out a new rigid inflatable boat (RIB) slated for volunteer search and rescue (SAR) organisation Marine Rescue NSW.
LM31 will be operated by the Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie station in the Hunter Region of northern New South Wales. The boat was designed by Naiad of New Zealand, YWE's sister company under The Whiskey Project Group.
Canadian Coast Guard's newest rescue boat formally enters service
The Canadian Coast Guard has officially welcomed a new locally-built search and rescue (SAR) boat into service. CCGS Barrington Bay is already in operation in Newfoundland and Labrador, having been delivered to the coast guard by Ontario shipbuilder Hike Metal Products in November 2023.
US Navy christens Spearhead-class fast transport Point Loma
The US Navy formally named its newest Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport (EPF) in a ceremony at Austal USA's Mobile, Alabama shipyard on Saturday, August 10.
The future USNS Point Loma is named after the San Diego seaside community with a long-standing naval presence. Point Loma, bordered by the Pacific Ocean, San Diego Bay and the San Diego River, is home to Naval Base Point Loma.
California builder to supply new fireboat for San Francisco International Airport
Vallejo, California-based Lind Marine, through its Moose Boats boatbuilding division, has secured a contract with the City and County of San Francisco to build a firefighting boat to service the San Francisco International Airport. The boat will be operated by the San Francisco Fire Department’s Airport Division.
Republic of Korea Navy selects local yard for new fleet support ship
South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has been selected by the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) as the preferred contractor for the construction of a new logistics support vessel under a contract worth approximately KRW460.1 billion (US$330 million).
The awarding of the contract will take place before the end of August 2024 while the ship is scheduled for delivery no later than the end of 2028.