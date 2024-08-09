California builder to supply new fireboat for San Francisco International Airport

The vessel, which will also be used for search and rescue (SAR) duties, will be fitted with a 1,500gpm (5,700litre per minute) pump, twin turbo diesel Cummins QSC 8.3 600hp (450kW) engines, storage for over 50 liferafts (each capable of carrying 10 persons), and a climate-controlled cabin featuring a dedicated patient care bench.

The vessel will be stored in a boathouse near Seaplane Harbor, allowing for rapid emergency response.