California builder to supply new fireboat for San Francisco International Airport
Vallejo, California-based Lind Marine, through its Moose Boats boatbuilding division, has secured a contract with the City and County of San Francisco to build a firefighting boat to service the San Francisco International Airport. The boat will be operated by the San Francisco Fire Department’s Airport Division.
The vessel, which will also be used for search and rescue (SAR) duties, will be fitted with a 1,500gpm (5,700litre per minute) pump, twin turbo diesel Cummins QSC 8.3 600hp (450kW) engines, storage for over 50 liferafts (each capable of carrying 10 persons), and a climate-controlled cabin featuring a dedicated patient care bench.
The vessel will be stored in a boathouse near Seaplane Harbor, allowing for rapid emergency response.
Additionally, the San Francisco Fire Department Airport Division will retain its existing Moose fireboat as a reserve vessel to serve the community and airport when needed, ensuring continuous service during annual maintenance of the new boat.