Future Brazilian Navy frigate floated out
Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), via Brazilian subsidiary ThyssenKrupp Estaleiro Brasil Sul (TEBS), launched a future Brazilian Navy guided-missile frigate on Friday, August 9.
The future Tamandare was floated out and formally named at TEBS' Itajai shipyard in a ceremony that also included Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as guest of honour.
The frigate is being built by Águas Azuis, a consortium formed by TKMS and Brazilian companies Embraer Defense and Security and Atech. Once in service, the ship will be used for territorial defence and humanitarian missions.
Upon completion, each Tamandare-class frigate will have a length of 107.2 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a draught of 5.2 metres, and a displacement of 3,500 tonnes. Four MAN and four Caterpillar engines in a combined diesel and diesel (CODAD) arrangement will deliver a maximum speed of 25.5 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Armament will include a 76mm naval gun, a 30mm close-in weapon system, two 12.7mm machine guns on remote weapon stations, surface-to-air and anti-ship missiles, and torpedoes. Flight deck and hangar facilities will be available for use by a multi-role helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicles.