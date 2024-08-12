Future Brazilian Navy frigate floated out

The future Tamandare was floated out and formally named at TEBS' Itajai shipyard in a ceremony that also included Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as guest of honour.

The frigate is being built by Águas Azuis, a consortium formed by TKMS and Brazilian companies Embraer Defense and Security and Atech. Once in service, the ship will be used for territorial defence and humanitarian missions.