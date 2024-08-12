Australian volunteer rescue service's newest RIB hits the water

LM31 will be operated by the Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie station in the Hunter Region of northern New South Wales. The boat was designed by Naiad of New Zealand, YWE's sister company under The Whiskey Project Group.

The 8.5-metre RIB has all-aluminium construction, as is the case with all boats designed by Naiad. The electronics suite includes a Teledyne FLIR rotating thermal camera and a Raymarine radar while power is provided by two Suzuki outboards. The propulsion will deliver a range of 250 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 25 knots, though the boat was designed to have a top speed of 40 knots.