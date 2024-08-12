US Navy christens Spearhead-class fast transport Point Loma

The US Navy formally named its newest Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport (EPF) in a ceremony at Austal USA's Mobile, Alabama shipyard on Saturday, August 10.
The future USNS Point Loma is named after the San Diego seaside community with a long-standing naval presence. Point Loma, bordered by the Pacific Ocean, San Diego Bay and the San Diego River, is home to Naval Base Point Loma.
Upon completion, the future Point Loma will have a length of 337 feet (103 metres), a beam of 93.5 feet (28.5 metres), and a draught of 12.5 feet (3.83 metres). The vessel will also be capable of operating in shallow waterways and undertaking a wide range of activities including the high-speed transportation of troops, military vehicles such as main battle tanks, and equipment totalling 544 tonnes up to 1,200 nautical miles.
Power will be provided by four MTU 20V8000 M71L diesel engines connected to ZF 60000NR2H gearboxes. This configuration will deliver a maximum speed of 43 knots, though operational sailings at full load will typically not exceed 35 knots.
The EPF will have a core crew complement of 21 personnel, with airline style seating for more than 312 embarked forces and fixed berthing for 146. The vessel will also be fitted with four mounts for Browning M2 12.7mm machine guns to provide limited self-defence capability against small surface and airborne threats.
The future Point Loma is also the second Flight II EPF to be built for the US Navy. Each EPF Flight II ship will provide a Role 2E (enhanced) medical capability that includes, among other capabilities, basic secondary health care built around primary surgery; intensive care unit; ward beds; and limited X-ray, laboratory and dental support.
The EPF’s catamaran design provides inherent stability to allow surgeons to perform underway medical procedures in the ship’s operating suite. Enhanced capabilities to support V-22 flight operations and launch and recover 11-metre rigid inflatable boats complement the ship’s medical facilities.