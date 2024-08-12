US Navy christens Spearhead-class fast transport Point Loma

The future USNS Point Loma is named after the San Diego seaside community with a long-standing naval presence. Point Loma, bordered by the Pacific Ocean, San Diego Bay and the San Diego River, is home to Naval Base Point Loma.

Upon completion, the future Point Loma will have a length of 337 feet (103 metres), a beam of 93.5 feet (28.5 metres), and a draught of 12.5 feet (3.83 metres). The vessel will also be capable of operating in shallow waterways and undertaking a wide range of activities including the high-speed transportation of troops, military vehicles such as main battle tanks, and equipment totalling 544 tonnes up to 1,200 nautical miles.