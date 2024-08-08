Republic of Korea Navy selects local yard for new fleet support ship
South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has been selected by the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) as the preferred contractor for the construction of a new logistics support vessel under a contract worth approximately KRW460.1 billion (US$330 million).
The awarding of the contract will take place before the end of August 2024 while the ship is scheduled for delivery no later than the end of 2028.
The primary role of the fast combat support ship (AOE) will be to transport ammunition, cargo, and fuel in support of ROKN surface ships. It will also be capable of underway replenishment to help increase the range and endurance of the navy's surface combatants.
Hanwha Ocean said the new vessel will feature a number of improvements in transit speed and loading capacity over the ROKN's current fleet of AOEs, which also includes the 2018-built ROKS Soyang.
Upon completion, the new AOE will have a length of 190 metres, a beam of 25 metres, space for 140 crewmembers, and a total cargo capacity of 10,000 tonnes.