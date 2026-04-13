Risk-averse NATO allies refuse to join US blockade of Iranian ports, opting to wait until the fighting stops

NATO allies said on Monday they would not get involved in US President Donald Trump's plan to blockade Iranian ports, proposing to intervene only once fighting ends, in a move likely to anger Trump and increase strains in the alliance.

Trump said the US military would eliminate any Iranian ships that came near the blockade that began on Monday, after weekend talks failed to reach an agreement to end the six-week conflict with Iran.

Trump initially said the US would work with other countries to block ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, but the US military later specified that the blockade would only apply to ships going to or from Iranian ports.

Since the war started on February 28, Iran has largely blocked the waterway for all ships but its own. It has been seeking to make its control of the strait permanent and possibly collect levies from ships that use it.