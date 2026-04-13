Turkey urges NATO to reset Trump ties at July summit and prepare for possible US pullback

Turkey said on Monday that NATO allies should use their July summit in Ankara to reset ties with US President Donald Trump and prepare for a potential reduction of US involvement in the alliance.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Turkey believed Trump would attend the NATO leaders' summit on July 7-8 due to his "personal respect" for President Tayyip Erdogan, but added he understood Trump was otherwise reluctant come to the meeting.

Trump has criticised NATO for years and last week threatened to pull the United States out of the alliance over European members' refusal to send ships to unblock the Strait of Hormuz near Iran. That compounded friction within the bloc over his earlier plans to acquire Greenland.