FEATURE | NATO chief to allies: Trump wants immediate, concrete Hormuz pledges

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has told European governments that US President Donald Trump wants concrete commitments within days to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, diplomats said on Thursday, as the alliance faces US threats to leave.

Rutte, known in Europe as a "Trump whisperer", is working to defuse a crisis after Trump said he was considering withdrawing from the 32-member transatlantic alliance, arguing that European allies have relied on US security guarantees while providing inadequate support for the US-Israeli bombing campaign in Iran.

Three diplomats told Reuters that Rutte, who met with the US president at the White House on Wednesday, conveyed Trump's demands to European countries. European leaders are now under pressure to show they are quickly making tangible plans to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital oil transit point that Iran has effectively blocked during the conflict.