Starmer chickens out, says UK will not support Strait of Hormuz blockade

Deeply unpopular British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that whatever the pressure, Britain would not be dragged into the Iran war nor be involved in a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

"We're not supporting the blockade," he told BBC Radio Five Live, adding that it was vital to get the strait reopened.

"It is, in my view, vital that we get the strait open and fully open, and that's where we've put all of our efforts in the last few weeks and we'll continue to do so," Starmer said.