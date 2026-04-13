Iranian vessels near US blockade will be destroyed, Trump warns

US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that any Iranian "fast-attack" ships that go near a US maritime blockade on Iran would be eliminated.

Trump made the threat shortly after the US blockade on vessels entering and departing Iran had been due to come into effect at 14:00 GMT on Monday.

Describing Iran's navy as "completely obliterated" during the six-week-long war between the US and Iran, Trump posted on social media: "What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, 'fast attack ships,' because we did not consider them much of a threat."

"Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal," Trump wrote.