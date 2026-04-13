UK and France to host talks on "defensive" Strait of Hormuz mission

Britain and France will this week co-host talks aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, including discussions on what President Emmanuel Macron described as a possible strictly defensive naval mission.

The talks are intended to bring together Britain, France and other countries willing to join a peaceful multinational mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait.

"This strictly defensive mission, which will be separate from the warring parties, is intended to be deployed as soon as the situation allows," Macron said in a post on social media.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf have intensified after the US said it would begin a blockade of maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports, while Iran has effectively shut the strait, a route that carries about a fifth of the world's oil consumption.