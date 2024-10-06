Royal New Zealand Navy survey ship capsizes after running aground in Samoa; all on board rescued
The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) confirms that the crew and passengers of the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) hydrographic and dive support ship HMNZS Manawanui were rescued shortly after the vessel ran aground and capsized off the southern coast of Upolu, Samoa, on Saturday, October 5.
The incident occurred on Saturday evening (local time) while Manawanui was conducting a hydrographic survey one nautical mile from shore.
The 75 crew and passengers began evacuating into lifeboats at 19:52. Rescuers battled currents and winds that were pushing the lifeboats and sea boats toward the reefs, and swells made the rescue effort particularly challenging.
Those on board the lifeboats and sea boats from Manawanui were transferred to vessels that responded to the rescue call and were transported ashore.
The NZDF worked closely with the Rescue Coordination Centre, which led the rescue effort. Numerous vessels responded to provide assistance, and a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft was also deployed to assist.
The NZDF said that at this stage, the exact cause of the grounding is unknown and this will need further investigation.
At 06:40 on Sunday, October 6, the ship was listing heavily and smoke was visible from an onboard area. At 09:00, it was known to have capsized and was below the surface.
The NZDF said it is working with authorities to understand the implications and minimise the environmental impacts.
Manawanui is the former Edda Fonn, which was operated as a survey and light construction vessel by Norwegian company Østensjø Rederi. The vessel was acquired by the New Zealand government in 2018 and commissioned into RNZN service the following year.