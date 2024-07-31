COLUMN | Escape and evasion: the damaging aspect of flags of convenience [Grey Power]

There is a something of this in the increasingly opaque world of ship registration, where there has been a sudden spectacular growth in a number of what might be described as “ultra-convenient” flag states, among which are failed and corrupt states, improbable autocracies, micro- states and developing nations, with no particular history of, or interest in, maritime commerce.

Some might suggest that this is just the concept of the flag of convenience going back to its ancient roots, in an era where the prudent shipmaster operating in dangerous waters was able to lay hands on alternative ensigns and facilitating papers should a potential enemy haul over the horizon. Or, in a more modern iteration, it is the use of a financially derived registration to enable a ship to avoid certain prohibitive laws obtained in the country where the management of the ship originated.